25.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

Parvez Elahi gets bail in ‘illegal’ appointments case

Abid Khan
By Abid Khan
|

TOP NEWS

Abid Khan
Abid Khan
Abid Khan serves as Senior Court Reporter for ARY News. He is also a poet and a frequent blogger

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday granted bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf president and former Punjab chief minister, Parvez Elahi in an ‘illegal’ appointments case, ARY News reported. 

Elahi who is accused of alleged illegal recuritments in the Punjab Assembly was produced before the court of Justice Shehram Sarwar.

Parvez Elahi was granted bail against a surety bond of Rs100,000 in the case.

Elahi is among several PTI leaders and workers who had been arrested amid the crackdown on the PTI leadership following the violent riots in the country after the former prime minister’s first arrest on May 9.

The illegal recruitment case

Parvez Elahi has been arrested multiple times since June 1 in several cases, with the latest to be made on September 18 the Punjab ACE.

According to the details provided by an ACE spokesperson, Elahi made 12 illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly on grade 17 positions.

The candidates were recruited in the provincial assembly by altering the records.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.