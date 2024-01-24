Parvez Elahi will not quit PTI, says his wife Qaisra

LAHORE: Former Punjab CM Parvez Elahi has made it clear that he will not quit Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said his wife Qaisra Elahi on Wednesday.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Qaisra Elahi while commenting on the family differences said it hurts when Chaudhry Shujaat’s sons talk about playing “aurat card”.

The wife of former Punjab CM said she decided not to comment on the differences within the Chaudhry family, but she was forced to respond to the “lies” being said.

Responding to a question about her incarcerated husband, Qaisra Elahi said her brother Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain says he [Parvez] can come out of the jail the day he leaves Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Read more: Pervaiz Elahi files petition in SC against nomination papers rejection

Parvez Elahi has vowed not to leave PTI in any situation, she added.

Qaisra Elahi claimed efforts were made to reject her nomination papers and went on to ask in what capacity the police and Elite Force are accompanying the sons of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.

Parvez Elahi’s wife said both the families agreed not to publicize the differences but the understanding was violated.

Younger brother Shajaat tried to settle the differences between Parvez and Shujaat families, but the PML-Q president said he ‘took retirement and suggested Elahi to take retirement too”.