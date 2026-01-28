Parwaaz Card Punjab: Here is how you can get Rs3Lac instant loan

LAHORE: The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has formally inaugurated ‘Parwaaz Card’, described by the provincial government as the first-ever card, aimed at supporting skilled youth and promoting employment in Pakistan and abroad.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz has also announced to provide interest-free financial assistance of up to Rs. 0.3 million, to skilled workers, particularly those seeking employment abroad. The initiative aimed to free young people from reliance on overseas employment agents.

Speaking at the launch ceremony of ‘Parwaaz Card’, the chief minister said that more than 250,000 young people had completed technical training programmes across Punjab, with over 114,000 securing employment.

According to the official statistics, 97,000 trained youth found jobs within Pakistan, while 33,000 got employments overseas.

Alongside the ‘Parwaaz Card’, the chief minister of Punjab also launched several new programmes, including ‘Creative Hands’, ‘Rah-e-Rozgar’, and a ‘Skills Development Portal’, aimed at strengthening technical education and improving job placement.

On this occasion, the chief minister met with 90 students who had completed technical training in various trades at institutions under the Punjab Skills Development and Entrepreneurship Department.

She also held discussions with transgender students and praised the determination and capabilities of young graduates.

Maryam Nawaz said a central Skills Information System had been introduced to monitor training institutes across the province. “From what is being taught to how trainees transition into employment, everything will now be monitored through a single dashboard,” she said.

She added that the provincial government not only provide scholarships during training but also arranges jobs after completion, stressing that “every penny of Punjab’s treasury is meant to be invested in the future of its youth.”

The chief minister, Maryam Nawaz, stated that over 0.2 million children and young people had already gained access to improved opportunities through these initiatives.

She also revealed that a government delegation had been sent to Gulf countries to explore job markets for Pakistani workers.