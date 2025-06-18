Why people often finds her ‘crazy’? ‘Parwarish’ actor Nooray Zeeshan tells!

Teenage starlet Nooray Zeeshan, aka Aniya of the trending drama serial ‘Parwarish’, shares that people in public spaces often find her crazy due to a bad habit.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In her latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, rising actor Nooray Zeeshan shared, “I have a very funny personality, and I’m quite energetic as well. But at the same time, I’m also a little crazy, which is also important to become an artist.”

However, in spite of her candid admission, Zeeshan shared that people in public spaces often believe that she is actually ‘crazy’.

“I keep repeating my lines wherever I go, because I do have a bit of a fumbling issue. So I keep acting out my dialogues, be it on set or even at malls or markets, which often makes people think that I’m actually crazy, because I keep talking to myself,” she reasoned.

On the work front, Nooray Zeeshan is currently winning love and acclaim for her performance as Aniya in the blockbuster serial ‘Parwarish’. The ensemble cast of the play, headlined by Aina Asif and Samar Jafri, also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Saad Zameer Fareedi, Reham Rafiq, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

Also Read: ‘Parwarish’ actor Hassam Khan recalls darkest phase of his life

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.