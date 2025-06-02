‘I was a banker…’: What inspired Saad Zameer towards acting and theatre?

Actor Saad Zameer Fareedi, of ‘Parwarish’, ‘Mayi Ri’ and ‘Burns Road Kay Romeo Juliet’ fame, revealed why he quit his job in a bank to pursue acting.

In his latest outing on ARY Zindagi’s ‘The Night Show with Ayaz Samoo’, actor Saad Zameer Fareedi, aka Suleman of ‘Parwarish’, revealed that he was working in the banking sector and had no experience of acting whatsoever. Therefore, he received a formal education in theatre and worked there for three years before appearing on screen.

“My wife [Marya Saad] sparked my interest in acting. She had told me about NAPA (National Academy of Performing Arts), and I went there to learn acting for her only,” Zameer told the host.

“For me, theatre was all about Umer Sharif, but when I went to NAPA and watched a live play, it really cleared my concepts. We auditioned and both of us got enrolled there,” he shared, adding that when he started to learn and act, he enjoyed it so much that he decided to quit his bank job to pursue this as a profession.

On the work front, Saad Zameer is currently being seen in the hit serial ‘Parwarish’, headlined by Aina Asif and Samar Jafri. The ensemble star cast of the play also features Naumaan Ijaz, Savera Nadeem, Shamim Hilaly, Reham Rafiq, Nooray Zeeshan, Nazr-ul-Hasan, Bakhtawar Mazhar, Haleema Ali, Arshad Mehmood, Saman Ansari and Abul Hasan.

The Meesam Naqvi directorial, written by Kiran Siddiqui, airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 p.m. only on ARY Digital.