Father, four children dead in Pashin roof collapse incident

QUETTA: Five people including four children were dead when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain in Quetta on Friday, ARY News reported.

According to Levies Force, the roof of a dilapidated house located in Quetta’s Pashin area collapsed, last night due to heavy rains. As a result, five people including four children were killed after being trapped under the debris of the house.

The deceased man was identified as Daud, who along with his four children lost his life. The bodies have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal.

Yesterday, at least six people including women and children were killed when roof of a house collapsed in Lahore.

The roof of a two-storey house located in Shadbagh area oaf Lahore, had collapsed suddenly, burying six persons under the debris.

Six of them including two children and two women lost their lives while being shifted to the hospital. Six of the deceased were identified as Sumera, Rizwan, Mehwish, Rabia, Ibrahim and Minahil.

Read more: Roof collapse kills two, injures five in Lahore’s Harbanspura town

Earlier in February, last year, at least three persons lost their lives and five others wounded when the roof of a madrassah collapsed in Lahore.

The incident had taken place in Lahore’s Chungi Amar Sadhu area where three persons died including 50-year-old Karim, 50-year-old Irshad and 23-year-old Nadeem.