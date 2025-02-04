web analytics
23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, February 4, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Blast rocks Pashin hospital

Mustafa Khan Tareen
By Mustafa Khan Tareen
|

TOP NEWS

Mustafa Khan Tareen
Mustafa Khan Tareen

QUETTA: At least seven injured in hospital blast occurred near Pashin Bypass, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

 

 

 

 

More updates to follow….

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.