Pashto actress murdered in Nowshera

Famous Pashto actress Khushboo was found murdered in a field in Akbarpura, Nowshera, with her brother accusing suspects of killing her in the name of ‘honour’.

According to police, a case has been registered against two suspects on the complaint of victim’s brother, who alleged that the accused had been threatening Khushboo to quit the entertainment industry.

Upon her refusal to comply, she was allegedly shot and her body discarded in the fields.

The police have taken the body into custody and conducted a post-mortem examination. Investigations are underway, and raids are being conducted to arrest the nominated suspects.

Khushboo, a resident of Swabi, was a well-known actress in the Pashto drama industry.

The incident reminds of the murder of social media star Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered in the name of “honour” in 2016 by her brother.

Baloch became famous for her posts that were deemed suggestive and immoral by many in the country.

Her brother Muhammad Waseem was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison by a trial court for strangling her, brazenly telling the press he had no remorse for the slaying because her behaviour was “intolerable”.

Later in 2022, he was acquitted by the Lahore High Court (LHC) after serving less than six years in prison.

The case became the most-high profile “honour killing” of recent years — where women are dealt lethal punishment by male relatives for purportedly bringing “shame” to the reputation of a family.