web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, August 1, 2024
- Advertisement -

Passenger arrested over fake traveling documents at Karachi airport

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration circle conducted a major operation and arrested a passenger arrived from abroad at Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the passenger, Mohammad Ijaz, reached Karachi by flight number IA-431 from Iraq on fake traveling documents.

During the immigration clearance, the authorities found the travel documents suspicious, while upon further inspection the authorities found a fake Iraq visa affixed to the accused’s passport.

According to preliminary investigation, the accused paid Rs 400,000 and obtained the said visa from an agent named Khaliq Dad.

The authorities later transferred the accused to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Karachi for further legal action.

Passenger arrested over fake traveling documents at Karachi airport

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

As a common Pakistan, how do you see Budget 2024-2025?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.