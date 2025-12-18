Passenger departs for Saudi Arabia after being offloaded over driving licence issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday shared a video on social X highlighting the successful departure of Muhammad Tufail to Saudi Arabia after his documentation issues, including the issuance of a valid driving licence, were resolved.

In his post, the interior minister said Tufail had been offloaded from a flight a few weeks earlier while travelling to Saudi Arabia on a driver’s visa due to the absence of a driving licence, which is a mandatory requirement for such employment.

“Alhamdulillah, Muhammad Tufail, who was offloaded a few weeks back while travelling to Saudi Arabia on a driver’s visa without a driving licence, has now departed with all valid documents, including his driving licence,” Naqvi wrote.

Alhamdulillah, Muhammad Tufail, who was offloaded few weeks back while travelling to Saudi Arabia on a driver’s visa without a driving licence, has now departed with all valid documents, including his driving licence. pic.twitter.com/snCKYwWxpT — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) December 18, 2025

The video shared by the minister shows Tufail expressing gratitude for the assistance provided to him. In his recorded message, Tufail said he had faced significant difficulties after being prevented from travelling abroad due to the lack of the required licence.

“I was going to Saudi Arabia on a driver’s visa. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi helped me in attaining a driving licence and learned driving skills, and arranged my ticket as well,” Tufail said. “Now I am going with complete documents. Thank you to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi sahib. Long live Pakistan,” he said.

Officials have repeatedly stressed the importance of ensuring proper documentation and compliance with visa and employment requirements to avoid difficulties during travel and employment overseas.