Passenger finds ‘live worm’ in sandwich served by airline

A social media influencer and dietician, Khushboo Gupta, found a live worm inside her sandwich served during Indigo Airline’s New Delhi-Mumbai flight.

Khushboo Gupta, a dietician by profession, travelled on an Indigo flight (Delhi-Mumbai flight no. 6E 6107) on December 29 where she was served a veg sandwich during the journey.

However, it turned out to be a disgusting experience for her after she found a live worm inside her snack.

The female passenger took to her Instagram handle and shared the video of the worm in her sandwich, further slamming the airline for serving substandard quality of food.

In the video, the woman while questioning the quality of food being served by Indigo Airlines shared that when she took the first bite from the sandwich she saw the live worm crawling on the bread.

According to the woman, she informed the flight attendant so that others could be informed, however, was shocked to receive a very casual response.

The flight attendant not only offered to replace her sandwich with something else but also continued serving it to the other passengers, the woman claimed.

Expressing severe disappointment with the service, Gupta wrote on Instagram that she would be lodging an official complaint via email. She also highlighted that there is a need to create awareness and prioritise the passengers’ health and safety, especially when it comes to kids and the elderly.

Meanwhile, in response to the woman’s complaint, the airline issued an apology, assuring that the matter is under investigation.

“We are aware of a complaint by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasise our unwavering commitment to maintain the highest standard of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question,” a part of the statement read further assuring that the matter is under examination.