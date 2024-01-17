23.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Passenger gets stuck inside plane toilet during whole flight

A bizarre incident in India saw a male passenger completing his two-hour domestic flight while locked inside an aeroplane bathroom.

A report by India news agency NDTV quoted an employee of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) stating that a passenger on Spice Jet flight SG-268 from Mumbai to Bengaluru landed into a predicament right after takeoff.

According to the KIA staff, the bathroom door lock malfunctioned and the commuter could not get out.

“It was known that the passenger on the 14D seat had gone to the toilet soon after the takeoff and the seatbelt signs went off,” the KIA staff said. “Sadly, he got trapped inside as the toilet door malfunctioned.”

His cries alerted the crew members, who did everything they could to resolve the issue. However, but it didn’t work.

They ascertained that the issue could not be resolved without an engineer’s help.

As the flight was about to land in Bengaluru, an air hostess slid a note inside the bathroom and informed them that they were about to touch down and would be rescued.

“Sir, we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not. Do not panic. We are landing in a few minutes, so please close the commode lid and sit on it and secure yourself. As soon as the main door is open, an engineer will come,” the message read.

It appears that the engineers were already informed about the situation as they boarded the aircraft quickly after landing and rescued him.

The passenger was rushed for first aid. An officer said that he was “totally traumatised due to claustrophobia.”

