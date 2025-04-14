web analytics
Passenger arrested with over 6.7 kg gold hidden in his shoes at Mumbai airport

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A passenger was arrested at Mumbai airport after gold valued at ₹6.3 crore was recovered from him, which he had concealed in his shoes, an official said.

As per details, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized gold worth 60.3 million from a passenger at Mumbai airport after arresting the passenger.

An official confirmed on Saturday that during a follow-up operation, DRI officers also arrested a potential buyer at Mumbai airport who was allegedly part of the gold smuggling syndicate.

Acting on specific intelligence, the anti-smuggling agency intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport.

Read more: Customs foils gold smuggling bid at Karachi airport

During the search, officials discovered 6.7 kilograms of smuggled gold bars hidden in the passenger’s shoes, valued at ₹60.3 million.

Following the recovery, the passenger was taken into custody.

The official further stated that during interrogation, the accused disclosed the name of a potential buyer of the smuggled gold. Subsequently, the buyer was also apprehended.

