Passenger opens airplane door and walks on wing

A bizarre incident was reported from Mexico, where a man was arrested after opening an airplane’s emergency door and walking on the wing.

The man took action after the Aeromexico plane was stuck for hours on the tarmac due to maintenance issue without air conditioning or water for the boarded passengers.

In a statement, the spokesperson of the Mexico International Airport claimed that the passenger was not harmed, but handed over to the police.

However, in a joint statement, the fellow passengers stated that the man was supported by the other passengers who boarded the plane.

It went on to explain that a change of plane had become necessary after the unidentified passenger’s unilateral move.

