Passenger sends legal notice to airline over misroute to Jeddah

KARACHI: A Passenger, who was mistakenly flown to Jeddah instead of Karachi from Lahore, has issued a legal notice to the management of a private airline, ARY News reported.

The affected citizen, Shahzain, maintained in the notice that the airline erroneously transported him from Lahore to Jeddah while he was boarded for Karachi.

The citizen said that he had to face distress in Saudi Arabia due to the airline’s negligence.

The legal notice demanded that the airline cover additional travel expenses incurred and provide a response to the matter.

The affected passenger said that two planes were stationed at the domestic airline gate. He added that despite showing his ticket to the air hostess upon boarding, he was not informed he had boarded the wrong flight.

Read More: Private airline takes Karachi-bound passenger to Jeddah

The private airline has come under scrutiny after a passenger bound for Karachi from Lahore was mistakenly flown to Jeddah without passport and visa. The Pakistan Airport Authority had already taken notice of the incident, with the Lahore Airport Management holding the private airline responsible.

The manager said that the passenger’s arrival in Jeddah instead of Karachi was a result of the airline’s ‘negligence and carelessness’.

He said that a request for action against the airline has been submitted to the authorities.