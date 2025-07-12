web analytics
29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 13, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Passenger sends legal notice to airline over misroute to Jeddah

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A Passenger, who was mistakenly flown to Jeddah instead of Karachi from Lahore, has issued a legal notice to the management of a private airline, ARY News reported.

The affected citizen, Shahzain, maintained in the notice that the airline erroneously transported him from Lahore to Jeddah while he was boarded for Karachi.

The citizen said that he had to face distress in Saudi Arabia due to the airline’s negligence.

The legal notice demanded that the airline cover additional travel expenses incurred and provide a response to the matter.

The affected passenger said that two planes were stationed at the domestic airline gate. He added that despite showing his ticket to the air hostess upon boarding, he was not informed he had boarded the wrong flight.

Read More: Private airline takes Karachi-bound passenger to Jeddah

The private airline has come under scrutiny after a passenger bound for Karachi from Lahore was mistakenly flown to Jeddah without passport and visa. The Pakistan Airport Authority had already taken notice of the incident, with the Lahore Airport Management holding the private airline responsible.

The manager said that the passenger’s arrival in Jeddah instead of Karachi was a result of the airline’s ‘negligence and carelessness’.

He said that a request for action against the airline has been submitted to the authorities.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

After Pakistan's crushing response. Will India ever resort to cowardly attacks like Operation Sindoor again?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.