Passenger turns flight into in-flight cinema for 11-hour journey

A passenger of flight – from Greece to Singapore – found the perfect solution of entertainment, projected his copy of the 2000 Mel Gibson movie ‘The Patriot’ during the 11-hour flight.

A video was emerged on a photo and video sharing social networking site, Instagram, showing a traveler projecting the film onto the overhead compartment, creating an uncanny resemblance to a movie theater.

The bizarre part of the tale was not that the passenger was playing a movie on the flight but the fact that he was doing so with a projector and everyone was forcibly invited to the show.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

While the in-flight passengers had not much to oppose as they silently sat during the movie, letting the plane transform into a large flying movie theatre.

However, people on the internet were not necessarily thrilled about the idea. Many pointed out how the projected movie was much like the awkward moments on public transport when someone plays a video on their phone a little too loud for comfort.

The Internet Was Not Thrilled About The Man’s Actions

The fellow passenger named as Douglas Lazic-Kirk, who recorded the footage, later told Storyful, “I’ve flown on more than 800 flights to 147 countries and never seen anything like it.”

On the other hand, the netizens noted that the attempt to cure our boredom is never the problem but taking up other people’s space and comfort in the process is simply unacceptable.

There were also people who shamed the man for his movie choice and wished that he had picked a better movie if he was about to force everyone to watch it.