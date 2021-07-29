Passengers infected with Delta variant escape coronavirus quarantine in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident, at least 23 passengers who were kept in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 Delta variant had fled the quarantine centre due to lack of security, it emerged on Thursday.

According to details, the Sindh health department was facing difficulties at a quarantine centre established in Karachi for passengers coming from abroad.

A passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 at Karachi airport ran away from the government-run quarantine facility due to a lack of security, an official of the Sindh health department told ARY News.

As per sources in the health department, the passenger reached Karachi from Iraq via private airlines and had tested positive for the COVID-19. She was kept in a quarantine facility in Korangi but ran away yesterday.

According to an official of the Sindh health department, so far 23 passengers had fled the quarantine centre since May 23 and they all were infected with the Covid-19 Delta variant.

Earlier today, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) head Asad Umar ruled out the imposition of complete lockdown in Karachi amid the deadly fourth Covid-19 wave.

Total lockdown in a city is not a solution to the rampaging Covid-19 pandemic, he said while addressing a press conference.

“As and when the lockdown restrictions ease, the virus rapidly spreads,” Umar said. “Proper enforcement and compliance of the SOPs could help in success against the pandemic,” NCOC head said.

NCOC chief said that vaccination is the only solution to get rid of the pandemic.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has also convened the COVID task force meeting on Friday in order to mull over the curbs on movement and the final decision to impose a lockdown would be taken after consultation with traders and other stakeholders in Karachi.