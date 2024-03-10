VIDEO: Passengers scream as turbulence hit plane at 32,808ft height

Mid-flight passengers on a domestic flight in China got scared and could be heard screaming in a video of a plane hit by significant turbulence at 32,808 feet height.

The aircraft from Lhasa, in China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, apparently encountered significant turbulence at an altitude of 10,000 meters [32,808 feet].

The video apparently recorded from a mobile phone also showed panicked passengers holding their seats firmly as the aircraft jolts around.

During the horrible scenario, on a domestic flight to Chengdu in China’s south-western Sichuan Province, an air steward can also be heard addressing the frightened passengers in order to calm them. However, she herself did not sound too calm at times during the address on the speaker system.

Some other passengers also tried to calm down their scared colleagues as one man can be heard saying, “‘the oxygen mask above your head hasn’t fallen off yet, so don’t panic. If it does not fall, there’s no point in panicking”

The video was posted on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, and has received thousands of shares.

According to Chinese media, the domestic plane landed safely at its destination. One passenger later stated that when they landed arrived safely, the passengers applauded the crew.