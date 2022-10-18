Passengers to get free tea at airports across country

KARACHI: Airline passengers will now be offered free-of-cost tea at major airports across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to provide free tea to passengers at airports across the country. Free tea will be provided to passengers both in the international and domestic lounges.

The service will initially be provided to passengers traveling through the Karachi, Islamabad, and Lahore airports. The project was being implemented on the directions of the Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafiq.

In a statement, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said that tenders have been invited from tea suppliers for the purpose. In three to four weeks, airports will start serving free tea to the travellers, he added.

A similar service had been introduced at the Skardu airport in 2016 in view of the unavailability of tea shops in the region.

