Passerby died under falling debris of dilapidated Karachi building

KARACHI: In the wee hours of Wednesday a man was killed when a four-storey residential building collapsed in Nayabad area of Lyari in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The deceased was a passerby, who was identified as Shahid.

The building structure was dilapidated, it was empty when it caved it, local police said. A balcony of the premises had collapsed two days ago.

“An auto-rickshaw parked in a mechanic shop in the building was also destroyed under the building rubble.

Relief teams reached to the spot and started removal of the debris, according to sources.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has issued evacuation notices to 421 dilapidated buildings of the metropolis.

Director General SBCA has issued orders for immediate evacuation from these buildings. These dangerous structures will be demolished after evacuation of residents, DG SBCA has said.

“The residents of a building at Shah Waliullah Road in Lyari, which had collapsed today, were evacuated from the premises,” the official clarified.

“The work for removing debris of the structure will start from today,” he added.

