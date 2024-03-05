Passerby killed during encounter between robbers, police

KARACHI: A passerby man has been killed during an exchange of fire between alleged robbers and law enforcers in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported citing police sources.

According to the details, a police encounter took place near National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The Police intercepted suspicious individuals, but they resisted and opened fire on the law enforcer.

During the exchange fire, a passerby sustained bullet injuries and breathe his last while being shifted to the hospital.

The police said that a suspect had also been arrested in injured condition.

