Passing out parade of cadets held at PMA Kakul

Passing out parade of cadets of 149th PMA Long Course, 14th Mujahid Course, 68th Integrated Course, and 23rd Lady Cadet Course was held at Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul today, the ISPR said.

49 Cadets from friendly countries were also among the passed-out cadets.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, NI (M), Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the Chief Guest while General Metin Gürak, Chief of the Turkish General Staff, was Guest of Honour.

Speaking on the occasion, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza said the PMA has remained the cradle of leadership and center of excellence for cadets joining the premier institution of Army.

He said Saturday’s parade served as an illustrious example of military discipline at its finest and reflected the sterling ethos of the academy and Pakistan Army alike.

Meanwhile, the coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to academy’s senior under officer Muhammad Nauman Abdullah and President’s Gold medal to company senior under officer Muhammad Abdullah Javed of 149th PMA Long Course.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal was awarded to friendly country senior under officer Fahad Bin Aqil Al Towarqi Al Fallaj from Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The COAS Cane was awarded to course under officer Ilyas Khan of 14th Mujahid Course. The Commandant’s Canes were awarded to course junior under officer Danish Sattar of 68th Integrated Course and course under officer Sher Bano of 23rd Lady Cadet Course.