Passport Office Timings for Ramadan 2026 announced

ISLAMABAD: The government of Pakistan has announced revised working hours for passport offices during the holy month of Ramadan, along with updated fee details.

According to an official statement, the new schedule will apply to Regional Passport Offices, Executive, and Passport Processing Counters.

Under the new timings, for the general public, token issuance and service hours from Monday to Thursday will be from 09:00AM to 02:00 PM, while office working hours will remain from 08:30AM to 04:30PM.

On Fridays, public service and token issuance will be from 09:00 AM to 12:30, while offices will continue to operate from 08:30 AM to 04:30 PM. A daily prayer break has been scheduled from 01:00 to 01:30.

The authorities have clarified that these Ramadan timings will not apply to RPO G-10/4 Islamabad, RPO Garden Town Lahore, RPO Awami Markaz Karachi and NADRA Mega Centres.

Revised Passport Fee:

The government also announced passport fees:

The fee for an ordinary application for a 36-page passport valid for 5 years has been fixed at Rs4,500, and for 10 years Rs6,700, for urgent application (5 years): Rs 7,500 and for an urgent (10 years), Rs11,200 has been fixed.

Fee for a normal application for a 72-page passport with 5 years validity was fixed at Rs. 8200, for 10 years, Rs. 12400, while the fee for urgent delivery and valid for 5 years was Rs. 13500 and urgent 10 years at Rs, 20000.

The fee for a 100-page passport ordinary valid for 5 years is Rs. 9000, and for 10 years Rs.13500 has been fixed. For urgent issuance of a passport with validity for 5 years, the fee was fixed at Rs. 18000, and for 10 years Rs. 27000 has been fixed.