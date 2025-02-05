Passport offices to remain open in THESE cities today

ISLAMABAD: Passport offices in Lahore, Islamabad, and Karachi will remain open today, February 5, 2025, on Kashmir Solidarity Day, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued here, the offices will operate 24/7, providing citizens with uninterrupted passport services.

In Lahore, the passport office in Garden Town will be open, while in Islamabad, the office located in G-10/4 will provide services around the clock. Similarly, the public facilitation center in Karachi will also be open to facilitate citizens in obtaining passports.

This decision has been taken to facilitate citizens and ensure they can access passport services without any inconvenience.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today (Wednesday) to express the whole-hearted support of Pakistani nation to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination under the UN resolutions.

In connection with the day, public holiday is announced and solidarity walks will be organized across the country and Azad Kashmir. In Islamabad, a rally will be held on the Constitution Avenue.

Sirens will be blown and one minute silence will be observed at ten am to pay homage to the martyrs of Kashmir.

Posters and billboards have been displayed around important avenues, airports, and railway stations to highlight the plight of Kashmiri people and expose Indian atrocities.

In Muzaffarabad, the Special Session of AJK Legislative Assembly will be held today to express solidarity with the oppressed people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir.