Passport offices timings changed across the country

ISLAMABAD: In line with national austerity measures and the fuel-saving policy, the government has revised the timings of passport offices across the country, ARY News reported.

A new schedule for the Department of Immigration and Passports has been issued, officially implementing a four-day work week.

According to the circular, passport offices will remain open from Monday to Thursday and will be closed from Friday to Sunday.

While the standard working schedule has changed under the new fuel policy, regional passport offices that operate 24 hours a day will continue their service as usual.

Additionally, the shift system at Swift Service Centres will remain unchanged to ensure routine operations.

The new schedule was issued following the approval of the Director General (DG) of Immigration and Passports.