web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Friday, September 20, 2024
- Advertisement -

Major update on backlog of Passports

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

ISLAMABAD: The passport backlog in major cities like Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore has been cleared, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Director-General of Passports, the backlog of passports applied for online from abroad has also been addressed.

Additionally, over 24,000 passports have been delivered to overseas Pakistanis, and priority has been given to those who travel abroad frequently.

The Director-General of Passports has stated that 65,000 passports are processed daily, but printing was previously limited to 23,000.

However, with the expected arrival of new printers within a month, the passport issuance process is expected to return to normal.

Read more: Passport delays may prolong amid printing crisis

Earlier, the issue of delay in Pakistani passport issuance echoed in the National Assembly.

Responding to Pakistan People’s Party’s Aga Rafiullah’s call attention notice, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar said the government is working to speed up the issuance process of passports.

He said the daily demand for Pakistani passports has reached 44,000 while only 25,000 to 26,000 passports are being published, daily in Pakistan.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.