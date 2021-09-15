Passwordless Microsoft accounts: Here’s all you need to know

Microsoft has now introduced an option allowing users to remove passwords from their Microsoft accounts to embrace a passwordless future.

Starting today, the software giant will let consumers sign into Microsoft accounts with its Microsoft Authenticator app, Windows Hello, a security key, or an SMS / email verification code instead of a password.

The new option arrives just months after it started rolling out passwordless authentication for commercial users in March to help people adjust to the realities of remote work.

How the process works

It’s a relatively simple process to remove your password, too. You’ll need to have the Microsoft Authenticator mobile app installed and linked to your personal Microsoft Account.

Once that’s complete, you can visit [account.microsoft.com] and choose advanced security options and then enable passwordless accounts in the additional security section.

You then approve the change from your Authenticator app and you’ll be password-free. You can always reverse the change and add a password back to your Microsoft account in the future.

Benefits of passwordless authentication

The benefits of passwordless authentication are very clear. Most people create their own passwords, and it’s often a challenge to create something that’s secure and memorable without relying on a password manager.

People often reuse their passwords, too, allowing attackers to quickly log into a variety of compromised accounts after a particular organization is targeted and key are dumped.