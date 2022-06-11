PAT announces countrywide protest on June 17

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) on Saturday announced a countrywide protest against the non-provision of justice for the victims of Model Town massacre, ARY News reported.

The nationwide protest was decided in the Pakistan Awami Tehreek’s (PAT) Majlis-e-Shura that met in Lahore.

The PAT’s shura said that the pending appeals for years in the Model Town incident is ultimately benefiting the accused in the tragedy.

Read more: Model Town tragedy case: LHC sets date for larger bench hearing

The shura said that the victims of the tragedy are asking who wants to save the killers of Model Town. PAT secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said that they are looking to the judiciary for justice.

On June 17, 2014, Punjab police went to remove the barriers placed outside PAT Chief Dr Tahirul Qadri’s residence and Minhajul Quran Secretariat in Model Town of Lahore. The workers resisted the move, which led to a deadly clash leaving 14 people dead and dozens of others injured.

