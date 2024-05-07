Pat Cummins’ bold prediction regarding T20 World Cup goes viral

Australian ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins’ bold prediction about the potential four semi-finalists of the upcoming T20 World Cup went viral.

While speaking during an interview, Cummins was asked about the top four teams of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Responding to the question, Pat Cummins said that Australia would secure a spot in the semi-final as he left the interviewer to select the remaining three.

“Definitely Australia. And then you can choose which three you want,” Cummins said during the interview with CNBC which went viral.

When pushed by the interviewer to name the other three, Cummins said that he was not concerned about the other teams.

“I don’t care; you can pick any of them,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention that the fast bowler led the Australian team in the T20 World Cup 2022 where they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

However, Pat Cummins had a stellar run with the bat and ball in 2023 and garnered remarkable team accolades.

In January this year, he was announced as the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

His achievements included victory in the ICC World Test Championship Final, retention of the Ashes, and a record sixth triumph in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

For the upcoming tournament, Australia is grouped with England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland in Group B.

They will begin their tournament on June 6 by taking on Oman in Barbados.