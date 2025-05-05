WATCH: Pat Cummins channels ‘Pushpa’ in viral video

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins left fans in stitches with his attempt at the iconic dialogue from the ‘Pushpa’ film.

The Australian pacer sat down for a chat with an Indian journalist ahead of their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

The host of the interview was seen teaching Pat Cummins the popular dialogue, ‘Jhukega nahi’ from the blockbuster South Indian film.

However, the pacer was finding it difficult to ace the phrase in one go and even said, “I am so bad. I should be better.”

After a few failed attempts at the dialogue, the host then settled on just doing the iconic ‘Pushpa’ step.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins’ SRH are on the brink of elimination from the ongoing IPL 2025, having won three out of ten matches.

The side’s remaining games are must-win for them to have a shot at the playoffs.

SRH will look to keep their hopes alive by winning their home game against DC later today.

On the other hand, DC slumped to the fifth spot on the IPL 2025 points table after losing multiple games despite winning their first four games.

They have six wins in ten matches, and will have a chance to qualify for the playoffs if they win the rest of their matches.

It is worth noting here that Pat Cummins missed Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign due to an ankle injury.

He returned to competitive cricket in the IPL 2025, where he leads SRH.

Australia are set to play the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s on June 11 before a three-Test tour of the West Indies that runs into July.