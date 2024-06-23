Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram’s 25-year-old record

Australia pacer Pat Cummins on Saturday, became only the second bowler in men’s cricket history to claim back-to-back hat-tricks, equalling Pakistan legend Wasim Akram’s 25-year-old-record.

Cummins achieved the coveted milestone in Australia’s Super Eight match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 against Afghanistan at Arnos Vale Ground here.

He struck on the last ball of his third over to remove Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan (2) before dismissing Karim Janat (13) and Gulbadin Naib (0) on the first two deliveries of his final over.

The star bowler achieved a similar feat in Australia’s first Super Eight match against Bangladesh, taking his first-ever hat-trick.

“Yeah, remembered this one,” he told the broadcaster between innings, in reference to him forgetting he was on a hat-trick against Bangladesh. “Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100 plus games for Australia.”

He could have had four wickets in four balls – a feat achieved by Ireland’s Curtis Campher during the 2021 T20 World Cup – but David Warner missed a chance at deep square when Nangeyalia Kharote swung to the leg side.

He became the fifth bowler to have two in men’s T20Is, joining Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Serbia’s Mark Pavlovic, Malta’s Waseem Abbas.

Cummins also became the second player to take a hat-trick in consecutive international matches after Wasim Akram who did it in consecutive Tests against Sri Lanka in March 1999.

The pacer is only the second Australian to take a hat-trick in a Men’s T20 World Cup after the legendary pacer Brett Lee, who achieved the feat in the inaugural edition against Bangladesh.

Players to take a hat-trick in Men’s T20 World Cup