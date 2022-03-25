Pat Cummins equals Wasim Akram’s 27-year-old record

Lahore: Australian Skipper Pat Cummins, who led his team to a series win against Pakistan today, has also equalled Wasim Akram’s 27-year-old record.

The right-arm fast bowler took 12 wickets in the three-match test series against Pakistan, becoming the joint highest wicket-taker captain in an away three-match test series.

Pat Cummins equalled Wasim Akram’s record made in 1996. Wasim Akram had claimed 12 wickets while leading Pakistan in a three-match test series against England. Patt becomes the second test captain to take 12 wickets in a three-match away test series.

Patt, like other fast bowlers, could get much success in the first two tests as the pitches were more suited to batting. He had only taken 1 wicket in the first Test match and 3 in the 2nd test match.

But, the Aussie skipper came back strong in the decider, bowled amazingly well with the new ball and became practically unplayable as the old ball started reversing. He took a total of 8 wickets in the final test and took his team to a historic series win against Pakistan.

Australia beat Pakistan in the third test match of the Beanud-Qadir series by 115 runs. Pat Cummins was also named the player of the match for his stellar performance, while Usman Khwaja was named the player of the series.

