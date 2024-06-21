Pat Cummins presented ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

Australia’s Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was handed the Sir Garfield Sobers trophy for winning the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2023.

The trophy was handed over to Pat Cummins by legendary batsman Ricky Ponting at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Pat Cummins led his country to a great year as captain of both the Test and One Day International teams, defeating India at The Oval to win the World Test Championship, followed by a victory over the same opponent in the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

Individually, Pat Cummins had a productive year. He took 42 Test wickets at 27.50, scoring 254 runs as the team in white won a Test in India and retained the Ashes away from home. Cummins was instrumental in Australia’s World Cup success, taking 15 wickets while also contributing significantly with the bat (128 runs at 32) down the order.

With a T20 World Cup triumph in 2024, Australia, led by Cummins, has the opportunity to win both the white-ball World Cup and the World Test Championship.