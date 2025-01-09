Pat Cummins in doubt for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025

Australia face major concerns ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025 as their skipper Pat Cummins awaits the results of his scans for a sore ankle.

The side has also qualified for the WTC final after defeating India 3-1 in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While pacer Josh Hazlewood was ruled out mid-series due to a calf injury, Pat Cummins played all five games of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

However, his sore ankle has raised doubts about his participation in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled in the February-March window, and the WTC final in June.

The Australian skipper underwent scans after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series with the SCG Test.

George Bailey, the chief selector of Cricket Australia, has said that there was much work to be done regarding Pat Cummins getting back on track.

“We’ll have to wait and see when that scan comes back and see how it’s tracking. There’s a little bit of work to do. We’ll probably get a bit more information around where that’s at,” he said in an interview on Thursday.

George Bailey said that the Australian management was carefully working on the injury of Pat Cummins who led the side to the World Test Championship final and ODI World Cup 2023 triumph.

It is worth noting here that Pat Cummins remained the highest wicket-taking bowler for Australia with 25 wickets from five Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Meanwhile, the Champions Trophy 2025 is set to kick off on 19 February with Pakistan, the host and defending champions, taking on New Zealand in the curtain-raiser in Karachi.