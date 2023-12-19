Pat Cummins shatters another record

Australia’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 winning captain Pat Cummins attracted a bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction 2024 which eventually resulted in him being the most expensive player in the IPL history.

Four teams were involved in intense bidding for Pat Cummins but in the end, it was Sunrises Hyderabad who bagged the services of Cummins for the upcoming season for a whopping INR 20.5 crores won the bid.

Pat Cummins surpassed the record for the most expensive player in the history of the auction when he went past Sam Curran at INR 18.5 crore from last year. Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians began the bidding war before Royal Challengers Bangalore and Hyderabad got involved in the tussle.

