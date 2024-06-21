Pat Cummins opens up on maiden T20 World Cup hat-trick against Bangladesh

Australian star speedster Pat Cummins who bagged a hat-trick against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup 2024, opened up on his milestone.

In the post-match conference, Australian captain Pat Cummins admitted that he wasn’t aware of achieving a hat-trick until it was displayed on the big screen. He expressed his joy at dismissing Towhid Hridoy, whose wicket completed the hat-trick, with five deliveries remaining in the innings. Cummins was thrilled to have restricted Bangladesh to 140/8, saying:

“I had no idea (on the hat-trick), then saw when it came up on the screen. Set batter in, playing the innings, you never know how it’ll go about, so that was a big wicket (on Hridoy’s wicket), and happy to have restricted them,” said Cummins.

Pat Cummins claimed a hat-trick and David Warner struck an unbeaten half-century to help Australia register a dominant victory over Bangladesh in the Super Eights match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 here at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Thursday.

Set to chase 141, Australia edged Bangladesh by 28 runs as per the Duckworth–Lewis–Stern (DLS) method to win their fifth consecutive match in the tournament.

Cummins claimed the first hat-trick of the T20 World Cup 2024 to restrict Bangladesh to 140-8.

The hat-trick was spanned across two overs as he dismissed Mahmudullah (2) and Mahedi Hasan (1) on the last two deliveries of the 18th over.

He then got the prized scalp of Bangladesh’s settled batter Towhid Hridoy to claim his first hat-trick in T20I cricket.

Prior to that, Mitchell Starc bowled Tanzid Hasan (0) on the third ball of the innings to draw first blood after Australia opted to field.

However, Litton Das and skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto knitted a 58-run stand for the second wicket, with the latter scoring the bulk of runs, to force Bangladesh’s comeback.