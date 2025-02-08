Pat Cummins, wife welcome baby girl; share first pic of daughter

Australia ODI and Test captain Pat Cummins, who has been ruled out of the Champions Trophy 2025, and his wife Becky have welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

Becky took to Instagram to share the news with her fans as she dropped a heartfelt photo of their newborn daughter.

“She’s here. Our beautiful baby girl, Edi. Edith Maria Boston Cummins. Words can’t describe how overjoyed & full of love we feel right now,” Becky wrote in the caption of her Instagram post.

Pat Cummins also shared an Instagram story including a picture showing him holding his newborn as the couple walk on the beach.

The Australia captain captioned it, “Eid’s first trip to the beach.”

Pertinent to note here that Pat Cummins missed the ongoing Sri Lanka series due to his paternity leave for his daughter’s birth.

Additionally, the Australia captain will not be leading the side in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as he has been ruled out of the tournament amid his injury.

His injury alongside that of fellow pacer Josh Hazlewood and all-rounder Mitch Marsh have rocked Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 campaign as they are left with only Mitchell Starc as a frontline pacer.

Fast bowling all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has announced a shock retirement from the ODI format as Australia are set to depart for Pakistan to participate in the eight-team tournament, set to commence on February 19.

Australia preliminary squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.