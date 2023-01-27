Pathaan: Did you spot Aamir Khan’s sister in the film?

Apart from Salman Khan, there is another Khan cameo in Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ as well, by Aamir’s sister, Nikhat. Did you notice her?

Actor-producer Nikhat Khan Hegde, the elder sister of Aamir, had a brief yet pivotal appearance in Shahrukh Khan’s recently-released comeback title ‘Pathaan’.

Khan shared the screen space with SRK as the Afghan woman who blessed him after he rescued their village in his first mission. Her character tells Pathaan that he will always remain ‘one of them’ and gave him the title which originated his titular nickname.

Khan acknowledged his fans who loved her cameo and singled it out against the main stars of the film. She also reshared those praising Instagram stories on her handle. It should be noted here that Nikhat has been featured in several Indian films and dramas, including ‘Mission Mangal’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Fauda’ and ‘Banni Chow Home Delivery’.

She also produced films like ‘Tum Mere Ho’ ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, ‘Madhosh’, and ‘Lagaan’.

About ‘Pathaan’, the hotly-anticipated title hit Worldwide cinemas on Wednesday and managed to gross over INR200 crores across the globe within two days.

The action thriller flick, by Siddharth Anand, is headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana playing pivotal roles.

