‘Numbers do matter’: ‘Pathaan’ director Siddharth Anand on box office success

Director of the Bollywood film ‘Pathaan‘ Siddharth Anand said he takes box office numbers seriously as it reflects the team’s hard work.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Siddharth Anand, in an interview, said he was overwhelmed by the box office response his film got. The director said they make a film which is unique than before.

“I’m hungrier than before to create more spectacles and immersive experiences like ‘Pathaan‘,” he said. “For me, yes numbers do matter. It is a validation of all the hard work but film-making is also a team game. So, I share this incredible moment with the entire cast and crew of ‘Pathaan‘.

Related – Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan‘ leaked online

“Each one of us believed in a vision to create a never seen before theatrical experience that cuts across the length and breadth of the country and I’m glad we delivered on this promise.”

Moreover, he said that scripts cannot be planned and come to mind by themselves.

“Scripting history. Everyone wants it, but one can’t plan it. It just happens. And when it does, it’s actually a very humbling experience. I’m feeling incredibly overwhelmed right now and inspired to get back on the film set and try and create something really special for audiences again. That’s my state of mind,” he said.

Comments