SRK’s ‘Pathaan’ stays atop Box Office despite ‘Shehzada’, ‘Ant-Man’ release

Bollywood’s megastar Shahrukh Khan’s comeback film ‘Pathaan’ remained unaffected by new Box Office releases in week 4.

With two new releases in Indian cinemas, Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ and Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’, King Khan’s Box Office juggernaut remained unbothered on Day 26 of its theatrical run.

‘Pathaan’ managed to add INR4.28 crores to its ticket sales, taking the domestic total at ticket windows to INR515.70 by the end of day 26. Crossing the coveted 500-crore milestone at the local Box Office, the title has dethroned Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ to become the highest-grossing Hindi language film of all time.

Moreover, on the global front, the high-octane actioner is expected to cross the 1000-crore feat sometime soon, with current standing at around INR977 crores.

On the other hand, the masala entertainer ‘Shehzada’ failed flat to expectations with a total debut weekend collection amounting to meagre INR20.20 crores.

The Marvel film performed better than ‘Shehzada’, however, was not close to the dream Box Office run of ‘Pathaan’ with total opening weekend sales being around INR25 crores.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, action thriller flick, ‘Pathaan’, headlined by A-list actors Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released in global theatres on January 25.

