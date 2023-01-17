‘Pathaan’ to get OTT release in THIS month

The OTT release details of one of the most-anticipated Bollywood films ‘Pathaan’ have been revealed.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, the much-awaited theatrical release of ‘Pathaan’ next week will follow with the OTT premiere in April this year.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

While the exact date of the streaming debut of the film is yet to be revealed, the film will premiere on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video sometime in April this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Reportedly, the court has asked makers for some changes in ‘Pathaan’, which include the addition of ‘subtitles, close captioning and audio description in Hindi’ for the hearing and visually-impaired people to enjoy the title on the streaming platform.

Production company Yash Raj Films has been asked to submit the film with changes to CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) for re-certification.

According to the details, the court has directed makers to submit the changes for re-certification by February 20 and has also ordered CBFC to finalize the decision by March 10, for the film to continue with the scheduled OTT release in April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

The theatrical release, however, will continue with previously applied changes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the makers of ‘Pathaan’ unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the spy-action flick last week, which became an instant hit among the loyal fans of King Khan, excited to witness his charm in cinemas again.

About the film, Siddharth Anand helmed the direction of ‘Pathaan’ and also wrote the screenplay with Shridhar Raghavan, whereas, the dialogues are penned by Abbas Tyrewala.

Shahrukh Khan watches ‘Pathaan’ with his kids after minister’s demand

Filmmaker Aditya Chopra has bankrolled the project under his banner Yash Raj Films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

‘Pathaan’ headlined by the power-packed trio Shahrukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is slated to release simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions on January 25.

Comments