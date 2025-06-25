Patient dies as ambulance falls into ditch in Karachi

KARACHI: A patient lost his life and three people were injured on Wednesday when an ambulance plunged into a ditch on the Super Highway in Karachi.

According to rescue officials, the ambulance was transporting a patient from Nawabshah to Karachi when the accident occurred. The vehicle reportedly lost control and fell into a roadside ditch.

The injured, including a woman, were shifted to a nearby hospital where they received medical treatment. The deceased patient has been identified as Ali Muhammad.

Read More: Karachi: Water tanker claims another motorcyclist’s life

Earlier, a motorcyclist was killed after being run over by a speeding water tanker on Tuesday in the Sharafi Goth area of Karachi, ARY News reported.

The accident took place near Future Mor when the tanker’s driver lost control of the vehicle, fatally hitting a motorcyclist.

The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Fasih, son of Abdul Basit. Police have arrested the tanker driver.

This marks the second fatal water tanker-related accident in the city in just two days.