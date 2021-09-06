Viral video: Patient gets terrified after watching person in hazmat suit

A hilarious video made rounds showing a patient getting frightened from a person, seemingly a doctor, dressed in a hazmat suit.

The hilarious security footage shows two patients asleep on their beds that are divided by a curtain.

The person is seen coming towards a patient in a Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit as he becomes terrified by the sight and begins screaming.

“Patient thinks medical staff is a ghost,” the Twitter video’s caption read.

Patient thinks medical staff is a ghost.. pic.twitter.com/B9jmKqvCfZ — Jude David (@judedavid21) September 5, 2021



The doctors wear hazmat suits, or sometimes called PPE kits, to protect themselves while treating Covid-19 patients.

It is not the first time that wearing a hazmat suit has caused a commotion.

A 23-year-old male in the United States, wearing a PPE kit, was arrested for playing a prank that saw him spraying an unknown liquid on the food aisle of a department store in Nevada.

The world has recorded 219 million cases of coronavirus and 4.55 million deaths have been recorded so far. There are 1,182,918 confirmed cases of Covid-19 cases with a death toll of 26,232.

The United States has reported the most number of coronavirus cases with 40 million while at least 648,000 cases have been reported so far.

The second on the list is India with 33 million cases and 441,000 deaths.

At least 20.9 million cases have been reported from Brazil while 584,000 deaths and counting.