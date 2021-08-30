Patients tally soaring in fourth wave of Covid-19: Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid on Monday warned that the number of patients increasing in the fourth wave of COVID-19, ARY News reported.

“In last 24 hours 1609 new cases surfaced in Punjab, while 24 coronavirus patients were died,” health minister said in a media briefing.

Presently 72 percent Covid patients have been on ventilators in hospitals, Rashid further said.

“We are vaccinating 5,00,000 to 7,00,000 people daily in Punjab and working to attain a daily target of one million vaccinations,” the health minister said.

“We will get rid of the pandemic if 70 percent people will be vaccinated by December this year,” health minister said.

“In Rawalpindi 44 pct eligible population has been vaccinated so far,” Rashid said. “Rawalpindi Institute of Urology have treated 3,800 patients.”

“Mostly the unvaccinated people being infected by the virus, while 15 percent patients have got one dose of the vaccine,” health minister said.

“In hospitals 85 to 88 percent patients have been unvaccinated. The infection has been less intense in patients that have been vaccinated,” Yasmin Rashid said.