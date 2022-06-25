Pattoki rape case: Punjab CM tasks CTD to arrest culprits

PATTOKI: Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz has given a task to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to arrest the culprits who were involved in raping a 14-year-old girl before her father and brother in Pattoki, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A horrific incident of rape had been reported in Pattoki in which a 14-year-old girl was raped by dacoits in front of her father and younger brother in May.

Punjab CM Hamza Shahbaz had taken notice of the incident and visited the residence of the rape victim.

The investigation of the rape case was handed over to the CTD after Kasur police failed to arrest the culprits for a month.

In a brutal act, a teenage girl had been raped in front of her father in Punjab’s Pattoki.

Zahoor Ahmed, father of the rape-victim girl told police that he was returning home from a marriage ceremony with his daughter and a five-year-old son when they were stopped at the Pattoki-Chunian Bypass by dacoits.

He had claimed that the dacoits led him to the fields, tied him with a rope, and then raped his daughter right in front of his eyes. “Later, when they saw some bystanders, they panicked and fled, leaving their motorcycle behind,” he explained.

After learning about the incident, Saddar police officers rushed to the scene and transported the man, his daughter, and his son to the Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, where the girl’s medical test revealed that she had been raped.

Later, the police filed a case against unidentified individuals under the robbery and rape sections.

