Pattoki: Slain papad vendor Ashraf Sultan laid to rest

PATTOKI: The slain papad vendor of Pattoki, Ashraf Sultan laid to rest in the ancestral village of Chak Jaguwala today who had been killed at a marriage hall by the guests, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The funeral prayer of the slain daily wager was not attended by any officer. Ashraf alias Sultan used to earn money by selling fried papad at wedding events.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Kamran Asghar told the media that the post-mortem report did not indicate any serious wounds on his body and samples were sent to the laboratory for ascertaining the cause of his death.

The slain labourer’s family complained that police was not coordinating with them for probing into the brutal murder case. Sources told ARY News that the said marriage hall was also busy in hosting another wedding ceremony today.

SP Investigation said that Ashraf Sultan’s murder case was immediately registered and police arrested more than 12 accused. The arrested persons are being interrogated and responsible persons will be brought to justice, he added.

The police officer said that the forensic report will provide a ground to proceed with the case.

Yesterday, a papad vendor had been brutally killed by wedding guests in Pattoki after they subjected him to torture while assuming him a pickpocket.

The video of the barbaric scene and the state of apathy of the wedding guest spread like wildfire on social media and brought a flood of condemnation remarks along with demands to take strict action against the responsible persons.

Police revealed horrible facts of the incident, saying that the papad vendor’s body was left inside the wedding hall and the guest remained busy having meals.

