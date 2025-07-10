Paul McCartney announces North America tour

Beatles musician Paul McCartney has announced the extension of his Got Back Tour to North America this year.

The veteran singer-songwriter kicked off the Got Back Tour in 2022 with 16 sold-out shows across the US.

He then performed at the Glastonbury Festival last month and then took the tour to Australia, Mexico, Brazil, South America, the U.K., and Europe.

The Beatles star has also performed in three sold-out and highly acclaimed shows at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom earlier this year.

Paul McCartney will begin the upcoming phase in September in California before making stops in Las Vegas, New Orleans, Atlanta, Nashville, Montreal, Chicago and more.

The upcoming Got Back Tour will mark his first full tour of North America since 2022.

According to US media reports, tickets for the Beatles star’s tour will be available for presale starting July 15, while general sales will begin on July 18.

Fans of the veteran musician can register for the presale through the tour’s official website.

Paul McCartney North America Got Back Tour dates:

September 29 — Palm Desert, Calif. — Acrisure Arena

October 4 – Las Vegas, Nev. — Allegiant Stadium

October 7 – Albuquerque, N.M. — Isleta Amphitheater

October 11 – Denver, Colo. — Coors Field

October 14 – Des Moines, Iowa — Casey’s Center

October 17 – Minneapolis, Minn. — U.S. Bank Stadium

October 22 – Tulsa, Okla. – BOK Center

October 29 – New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center

November 2 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

November 3 – Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena

November 6 – Nashville, Tenn. – The Pinnacle

November 8 – Columbus, Ohio — Nationwide Arena

November 11 – Pittsburgh, Penn. — PPG Paints Arena

November 14 – Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center

November 17 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

November 18 – Montreal, Quebec, Canada — Bell Centre

November 21 – Hamilton, Ontario, Canada – TD Coliseum

November 24 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center

November 25 – Chicago, Ill. — United Center