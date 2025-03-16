Paul Rudd’s cryptic answer fuels Ant-Man return in Avengers: Doomsday

Paul Rudd has once again sparked excitement among MCU fans as speculation grows about his return as Ant-Man in Avengers: Doomsday.

While promoting his latest film, Death of a Unicorn, Rudd addressed the rumours but remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying his involvement.

His playful responses, however, have only added to the intrigue, making many wonder if he is keeping some Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) secrets under wraps.

Despite claiming he has not received any official word about reprising his role, Paul Rudd hinted at the possibility of being involved in Avengers: Doomsday during an interview with Collider.

With the film set to begin shooting in London next month, it will be difficult to keep the cast under wraps once major MCU stars start arriving in the city.

When asked about travel plans to London in April, Rudd responded with a knowing smile, saying, “Isn’t everyone travelling to London soon in this business?”

Paul Rudd’s portrayal of Ant-Man has been a key part of the MCU, and fans believe his return in Avengers: Doomsday is inevitable. With Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers confirmed to be back, Rudd would be a familiar face as the Multiverse Saga reaches its climax.

The film will also introduce the newly cast Fantastic Four, featuring Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm.

Benedict Cumberbatch has already confirmed his return as Doctor Strange, while Robert Downey Jr.’s comeback as Tony Stark was a headline announcement at San Diego Comic-Con.

Beyond Paul Rudd’s potential involvement, there is still much mystery surrounding the full cast of Avengers: Doomsday.

Marvel’s upcoming releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts, and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, are expected to drop hints about the storyline and how the multiverse will play a role in bringing characters together.

Captain America: Brave New World is currently in cinemas, while Thunderbolts is set to release on 2nd May, followed by The Fantastic Four: First Steps on 25th July. Avengers: Doomsday begins production next month and is scheduled for release on 1st May 2026.