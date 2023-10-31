Paul Stirling appointed Ireland white-ball captain

Paul Stirling has been confirmed as Ireland’s permanent white-ball captain, having done the job on an interim basis since Andy Balbirnie stepped down in the summer.

According to a statement issued by Cricket Ireland, Paul Stirling has been announced as Ireland Men’s permanent white-ball captain as national selectors look towards the next cycle with two T20 World Cups and a 50-over world cup.

Meanwhile, Andy Balbirnie will continue in his role as captain of the Test side.

Stirling has led his country 22 times across formats (six ODIs, 16 T20Is). He has appeared for Ireland on 376 occasions, 13 short of Kevin O’Brien’s record number of caps.

During Stirling’s career-to-date, he has amassed 11,756 runs across all formats – Ireland Men’s highest-ever run-scorer. He is also one of only 25 cricketers to score a century in all three formats.

“Playing for Ireland has always been a source of pride for me and to be confirmed the permanent white-ball captain is a recognition I don’t take for granted,” Stirling said.

“I have very much enjoyed working with Heinrich [Malan] and the coaching staff over the last few months as interim skipper, but we all know that we have potentially three World Cup campaigns over the next four years and the work starts now.

“I said recently that ODI cricket was my favourite format, and to watch on as the 50-over World Cup has been underway is actually been a great motivator for me to ensure we are there at the next event in 2027. I know this desire is a common feeling throughout the squad, and so we’ll look to harness this drive into the next series scheduled for December.

“We also recognise that there is only eight months now to the next T20 World Cup, so the clock has well-and-truly started on our preparations.”

Balbirnie gave up the white-ball captaincy after Ireland’s failure to make it to the ongoing ODI World Cup in India, finishing seventh at the qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Stirling subsequently took charge for the T20 World Cup Europe qualifiers, as well as series against India and England. Ireland are next in action on a tour to Zimbabwe in December.