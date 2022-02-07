‘Pawri-girl’ Dananeer celebrates a year of her viral video

The viral ‘Pawri girl’ Dananeer Mobeen marks one year of her video going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor took to photo and video sharing site Instagram on Sunday to share a montage of the viral trend that took the internet by storm in February last year and mentioned ‘#Pawrijarihai’ (Party is still on).

“Today marks 1 year of my viral video ‘pawrihoraihai’. This video was nothing short of an unexpected miracle”, read the caption with the 73-second clip on the social application, which featured netizens including several celebs and influencers across the globe, hopping on the ‘#Pawri’ trend during the pandemic.

“The smiles, laughter and love spread across the world because of a 5 sec video will never be forgotten! Thank you to every single one of you”, the 20-year-old further noted.

The video posted by Dananeer which has been watched by over 550,000 users of the social application, sights notable faces of the likes of Mahira Khan, Hassan Ali, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, and a number of distinguished influencers of the country.

Dananeer Mobeen is a young influencer turned actor from Islamabad. She is currently being seen in ARY Digital’s star buster play ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’, along with six other girls who aspire to serve the nation as Lady Cadets, and are being trained at Pakistan Military Academy.

Earlier last year came a life-changing moment for Dananeer when her five-second video went viral overnight, with millions of views on social media platforms, some mind-blowing recreations, and cross-border bonding.

